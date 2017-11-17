A96 crash victim, 23, named by police

Police have named the man who died following a road collision on the A96 as Dameon MacPhee.

The 23-year-old father, from the Moray area, was on the road between Elgin and Lhanbryde when the crash occurred.

A female passenger, who was airlifted to Aberdeen Royal Infirmary, remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Dameon’s two-year-old son was seriously injured and initially taken to Dr Grays Hospital, but was subsequently transferred to the Royal Hospital for Sick Children where he remains in a serious but stable condition.

Road Policing Sergeant Steve Manson said: “Our thoughts are with all of those affected by yesterday’s collision. Enquiries into the incident remain ongoing and anyone with information who hasn’t yet spoken to officers should call Police Scotland on 101.”

Dameon’s family have issued a statement through Police Scotland. It reads: “A beloved son, brother, dad and loving boyfriend of Laura. Forever in our hearts, gone but never forgotten. He’s now in the arms of his Grandad.”