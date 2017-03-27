A90 average speed cameras to track cars for 50 miles

Average speed cameras are to track drivers over 50 miles of the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven, The Scotsman can reveal.

The new system will start operating this autumn, replacing more than 40 fixed speed cameras and mobile patrols.

It was ordered by ministers after three fatal collisions and six involving serious injuries on the dual carriageway in 2015. The move follows the success of two major average speed camera systems in Scotland over the past 12 years. They were installed over 32 miles of the A77 in Ayrshire in 2005 and on the A9 between near Dunblane and Inverness in 2014, significantly reducing casualties and speeding.

READ MORE: A9 average speed camera safety record marred by fatal crashes

More than three in every five drivers on the new A90 camera section break the speed limit, including more than one in every five at more than 10mph over the limit – in excess of 80mph.

The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency said the cameras aimed to reduce fatalities, cut speeding and improve journey time reliability.

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf told The Scotsman: “Installing average speed cameras on the A90 will make the road safer for everyone travelling along the route.

“We already know from our experience with the A9 that average speed cameras encourage better driver behaviour, with the number of fatal casualties down by over 37 per cent and serious injury casualties by 45 per cent.

“We can also expect to see improved journey time reliability and reductions in the number of people getting points on their licence and a fine. There have been 60 fatal and serious collisions on the A90 between Dundee and Stonehaven in the last five years alone. Any death on our roads is one too many, and I look forward to seeing similar results on the A90 as we’ve seen on the A77 and A9 in reducing casualties and improving driver behaviour.”

Neil Greig, director of policy and research for the IAM RoadSmart motoring group, said: “This is a common sense proposal, as fixed speed cameras have been in place on the A90 for decades but there are still far too many serious crashes, and unfortunately the main cause is all too often poor driver behaviour. Given the positive impact on excessive speeding that the A9 and A77 systems have delivered, average speed cameras will almost certainly be just as effective on the A90.”