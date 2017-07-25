9 out of 10 passengers satisfied with ScotRail, finds report

Nine out of ten passengers are happy with ScotRail, a new independent passenger survey has revealed.

The National Rail Passenger Survey of more than 1,200 passengers in Scotland revealed that satisfaction with ScotRail is at 90 per cent – a marked increase since the previous survey in autumn 2016.

The result is ahead of the UK-wide average of 83 per cent, and equals the rail service’s best ever overall satisfaction rating. Just 3 per cent of those surveyed said they were dissatisfied with ScotRail.

The report was welcomed by ScotRail and comes after watchdog Transport Focus reported in January that passenger satisfaction with the rail service had hit its worst level since 2002.

Alex Hynes, Managing Director of the ScotRail Alliance, said:

“This equals our best ever result, and shows that the vast majority of our passengers are satisfied with the work ScotRail is doing to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.

“For nine out of ten ScotRail customers to be satisfied with our performance at a time when we are delivering one of the biggest upgrades to our network since Victorian times is down to the hard work of our dedicated staff at the ScotRail Alliance, a partnership between Abellio ScotRail and Network Rail.

“These results are really encouraging, but we aren’t complacent. The major investment we are making now will mean faster journeys, more seats and better services for our customers.”

Transport Minister Humza Yousaf said:

“This latest increase in overall passenger satisfaction, when compared with Spring 2016, are welcome to both me and to passengers.

“These results are evidence the actions implemented through ScotRail’s Performance Improvement Plan, which was in place during the survey period, have been reflected in customer opinion.

Highlights from the survey include:

- 92 per cent are satisfied with the speed of ScotRail journeys

- 85 per cent are satisfied with ScotRail’s punctuality and reliability

- 83 per cent are satisfied overall with ScotRail station facilities

- 82 per cent are satisfied overall with ScotRail train facilities