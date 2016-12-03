5-year-old suffers serious injuries in Carluke crash

A five-year-old boy has suffered serious injuries following a crash in Carluke this morning.

At around 10:45am on Saturday 3 December 201 there was a two car collision between a westbound silver Mercedes and an eastbound Ford Focus outside a diner and car wash on Airdrie Road, Carluke.

A 5 year-old boy, a rear seat passenger in the Ford Focus, sustained a serious head injury and he was taken by ambulance to Wishaw General where he remains for treatment. Hospital staff describe his condition as serious.

The 27 year old female driver of the Ford Focus sustained minor injuries and was also taken to Wishaw General Hospital where she was treated and has since been released.

The 35 year old male driver of the Mercedes was not injured.

Airdrie Road is still closed to allow officers to carry out crash investigation work. Local diversions are in place.

Sergeant Joe McGuckien, Lanarkshire Road Policing Department, said: “The crash happened just outside a diner and car wash on Airdrie Road - both of which at the time were full of people.

“A number of witnesses have already come forward and we have been checking CCTV in the area, however, we would still ask that anyone who saw the crash happen contact police.”