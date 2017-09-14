40-year-old train destined for ScotRail catches fire

A 40-year-old train due to operate ScotRail inter-city services from next year has caught fire hours before the operator was due to show off the the fleet's new livery.

The empty Great Western Railway "High Speed Train" was in flames at Exeter in Devon around 5am.

It among a fleet scheduled to be transferred to ScotRail to operate between Edinburgh/Glasgow and Aberdeen/Inverness from next year.

The fire came as ScotRail managing director Alex Hynes was due to unveil a new livery on another of the fleet at Aberdeen Station this morning.