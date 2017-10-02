24/7 Citylink bus service to run between Glasgow and Edinburgh

A 24/7 bus connection between Scotland’s two largest cities has been announced by a coach operator.

Scottish Citylink has unveiled plans to extend the 900 service connecting Glasgow and Edinburgh to run right through the night, every day of the week.

The late-night services in both directions will also stop at Edinburgh Airport.

The move is in response to growing passenger demand for more overnight connections throughout the week, bosses said.

The new timetable, which took effect on Monday, means passengers will be able to use the coach operator to travel between the city centres 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Edinburgh to Glasgow timetable will operate services at least every 15 minutes during the daytime, half hourly between 7.30pm and midnight, and then at 1am, 1.30am, 2.30am, 3.30am, 4.30am and 5.15am. All services after midnight will call at Edinburgh Airport.

The late-night journeys from Glasgow to Edinburgh will run at 1.00am, 2.00am, 3.00am, 4.00am and 5.00am. All services between 11.00pm and 4.00am will serve the airport.

Scottish Citylink, a joint venture between Stagecoach and ComfortDelGro, says the new services offer people on a night out in one of the cities an affordable way of getting home after the pubs and clubs close.

Peter Knight, operations director for Scottish Citylink, said: “The 900 service has gone from strength to strength over recent years.

“With a growing number of business travellers, commuters and leisure users using the service between two of our largest cities, there has been great demand to increase our overnight connections throughout the week.

“By adding a late night stop at Edinburgh Airport it also means that Citylink is proving 24 hour a day transport to and from one of our most important transport hubs.

“By adding these services to our timetable, we can help our customers pick up a great value fare to travel from one incredible city to another.”

Some of the new late night services will also stop at Maxim Office Park, near the M8 motorway, around 12 miles from Glasgow city centre.

Park director Craig Ritchie said: “The growth of Maxim Office Park and Eurocentral has resulted in a huge demand for increased public transport links to the area so it’s great news that Citylink’s 900 service has been extended to cater for this growth.”