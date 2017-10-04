23,000 people repatriated since Monarch Airlines collapse

More than a fifth of Monarch passengers who were abroad when the airline collapsed have returned to the UK since the biggest peacetime repatriation started on Monday.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said that so far 119 flights had brought back 23,321 people, with another 11,091 expected to return on Wednesday.

The remaining 87,431 Monarch Airlines customers are expected to be back in the UK by October 15, at no extra cost.

The CAA and the Government are working together to deliver the programme, which was prompted by the airline going into administration and cancelling the flights and holidays of 860,000 people.

On Tuesday it was revealed that the vast majority of Monarch customers will not receive an automatic refund, with administrators KPMG estimating that just 10%-15% of those affected have bookings protected by the Air Travel Organiser’s Licence (Atol).

Richard Moriarty, group director of the consumers and markets group of the CAA, said: “Flight details for people due to travel back to the UK on 5 October are already published on monarch.caa.co.uk.

“We have everyone’s original flight details and our plan is to publish new flight details as soon as possible, normally 24 hours in advance of travel.

“On 3 October, we published new information on claiming a refund for Atol-protected customers whose trips were cancelled.

“Customers who booked directly with Monarch Holidays using a credit card should contact their credit card issuer to make a claim for a refund.

“All other Monarch Holidays and all First Aviation Limited customers will be sent a claim form by 11 October, either directly by us or via their travel agent.”

KPMG said 1,858 of around 2,100 people employed across Monarch’s airline and tour group had been made redundant after the firm went bust.

Ninety-eight of those made redundant were employed by Monarch Travel Group, while 1,760 worked for Monarch Airlines.

The remaining employees will help with the administration process, and assist the CAA in bringing holidaymakers abroad back to the UK, KPMG said.

Administrators are now considering breaking up the company, which was founded in 1967, as no buyer has been found to purchase Monarch in its entirety.

The group’s engineering operation, Monarch Aircraft Engineering Limited, is not in administration and continues to trade normally.