The Queensferry Crossing looks remarkably like the earliest design for a bridge over the Forth at Queensferry, an Edinburgh University academic said today.

Bruce Gittings said the 199-year-old plans for a "bridge of chains" had made him - and his students - do a double take.

Anderson's bridge would have carried coaches and pedestrians

They were devised by Edinburgh-born engineer James Anderson who was inspired by his friend Thomas Telford's Menai Strait bridge in Wales.

However, Mr Gittings said Anderson's bridge was never built and would probably have been over ambitious for its time.

The National Library of Scotland, which included the plans in an exhibition two years ago, said they were the earliest known.

Mr Gittings came across the “Bridge of Chains proposed to be thrown over the Frith of Forth” while the geographer was researching bridges to add to his online Gazetteer for Scotland - a project to record every settlement and landmark in the country.

He said: "When I saw the plans, I though oh gosh, that does look remarkably like what's opening tomorrow.

"Some of my students also asked me if they were plans for the new bridge."

Anderson's bridge would have been a wooden or wood/iron roadway suspended by iron links.

The Queensferry Crossing is a cable-stayed bridge, whose cables of steel wires hold up the deck.