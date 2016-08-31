160 new Jet2 jobs at Edinburgh and Glasgow airports

Holiday airline Jet2 today announced 160 new jobs in Edinburgh and Glasgow among nearly 1,000 extra posts across the UK.
They include pilots, cabin crew and engineers as part of the carrier’s latest expansion.
Jet2 will increase its Edinburgh routes from 25 to 27 next summer and has 29 in Glasgow.
It will take delivery of 30 new mid-size Boeing 737-800 over the next two years from next month, which will increase its 63-aircraft fleet by nearly half.
Chief executive Steev Heapy said: “We have exciting plans to expand the number of destinations we fly to, as well as the number of UK bases we fly from, and this means that our team is growing all the time.”