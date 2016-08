Fourteen passengers and two flight crew have been treated in hospital in Ireland after a transatlantic flight was forced to make an emergency landing.

Aviation officials said the United Airlines flight from Houston, Texas in the US to London Heathrow had to be diverted to Shannon Airport after hitting severe turbulence. The plane landed safely at 5.55am and ambulance crews were on the runway to meet the flight.

The injured people were taken to hospital in Limerick.