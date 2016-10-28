£15m announced to fix worst potholes on Scotland’s main roads

Fifty of the worst potholed stretches of Scotland’s major routes are to be resurfaced in a £15 million project announced by transport minister Humza Yousaf today.
It comes two months after The Scotsman highlighted the country’s motorways were in a worse condition and deteriorating faster than other roads.
The work, between now and March, will cover 25 roads including the M8, M9, M90 and M74.
Other trunk roads to win repairs include the A82, A90 and A77.
Repairs will also be made to the carriageway of the 80-year-old Kincardine Bridge over the Forth.
The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency, which is responsible for trunk roads, aid the spending was being targeted “at the sections of the network that need it most”.
A spokeswoman said: “The additional resurfacing to address wear and tear will address potholes and reduce the need for more expensive and disruptive major maintenance at a later date.”
The proportion of motorways which need resurfacing increased from 30 to 42 per cent in three years, according to figures from public spending watchdog Audit Scotland published in August.
By contrast, the figure for other roads - which are maintained by councils - remained unchanged at 37 per cent.
Motorways have been historically the country’s best-maintained roads, but the watchdog’s report said less was being spent on them, with more patching work rather than more significant repairs.
It said Transport Scotland had cut spending on trunk roads by 4 per cent to £162 million over the three-year period between 2011-12 and 2014-15.
Mr Yousaf said today: “While our trunk routes remain in overall good condition, it is clear that extra investment could make further improvements.
“Careful thought has been given about how to get the most out of this new funding, and it is being used on projects that will help prolong the life of the network.”
Repair locations
A1 Oaktree Northbound Off Slip
A1 Dolphingstone Northbound Off Slip
A1 Wallyford Northbound Off Slip
A1 Oaktree Southbound
A7 Teinside Lodge to Northhouse
A702 Loanhead to Nether Hangingshaw
A720 Gilmerton - Sheriffhall Eastbound
A720 Sheriffhall to Gilmerton Westbound
A725 eastbound Off Slip to Douglas Street
A725 B7012 to High Blantyre
A737 High Monkcastle
A737 River Garnock to Dalry Town Centre
A75 Riggmoor
A75 Kirtle Water to Riggmoor
A75 Birkhill to Irvington
A77 Drumellan Farm to Smithston
A77 North of Stena Ferry Terminal
A77 Cairnryan South Gateway
A78 Dubbs Road to Pennyburn northbound
A78 Sharphill to Pennyburn
A78 Bankfoot roundabout to Loch Thom Road
A82 south of Loch Tulla
A82 Tulla Cottages
A82 Firkin Point
A82 south end of Tyndrum
A828 north of Benderloch
A828 Portnacroish
A83 Mausdale Village
A835 Muckernick
A84 Loch Lubnaig to Runacraig
A85 West of Dalmally to Inveraray junction
A87 Oblusa to Kylerhea
A887 West of Achlain
A9 Evanton to Alness
A9 Dalmore
A9 Longman to Raigmore
A9 Ballinluig southbound
A9 Clunes Lodge to Layby 60
A9 Ballinluig Duals to Festival Theatre
A90 Tealing - Todhills northbound
A90 Laurencekirk northbound
A92 Thornton Bypass northbound
A95 Advie
M74 Nethan Viaduct to Gleck & Bog southbound
M74 Junction 8 Swinhill southbound On slip
M8 Junction 3 to Dechmont westbound
M8 Harthill eastbound
M9 Junction 10 Southbound on slip
M9 Craigforth
M9 River Forth northbound
M9 Junction 10 to Torbrex southbound
M9 Sandyford - River Avon southbound
M9 Bannockburn - Sauchenford southbound
M90 Kelty northbound
M90 J5-6 northbound
