£15m announced to fix worst potholes on Scotland’s main roads

Fifty of the worst potholed stretches of Scotland’s major routes are to be resurfaced in a £15 million project announced by transport minister Humza Yousaf today.

It comes two months after The Scotsman highlighted the country’s motorways were in a worse condition and deteriorating faster than other roads.

The work, between now and March, will cover 25 roads including the M8, M9, M90 and M74.

Other trunk roads to win repairs include the A82, A90 and A77.

Repairs will also be made to the carriageway of the 80-year-old Kincardine Bridge over the Forth.

The Scottish Government’s Transport Scotland agency, which is responsible for trunk roads, aid the spending was being targeted “at the sections of the network that need it most”.

A spokeswoman said: “The additional resurfacing to address wear and tear will address potholes and reduce the need for more expensive and disruptive major maintenance at a later date.”

The proportion of motorways which need resurfacing increased from 30 to 42 per cent in three years, according to figures from public spending watchdog Audit Scotland published in August.

By contrast, the figure for other roads - which are maintained by councils - remained unchanged at 37 per cent.

BACKGROUND: Scots drivers facing crumbling motorways amid budget cuts

Motorways have been historically the country’s best-maintained roads, but the watchdog’s report said less was being spent on them, with more patching work rather than more significant repairs.

It said Transport Scotland had cut spending on trunk roads by 4 per cent to £162 million over the three-year period between 2011-12 and 2014-15.

Mr Yousaf said today: “While our trunk routes remain in overall good condition, it is clear that extra investment could make further improvements.

“Careful thought has been given about how to get the most out of this new funding, and it is being used on projects that will help prolong the life of the network.”

Repair locations

A1 Oaktree Northbound Off Slip

A1 Dolphingstone Northbound Off Slip

A1 Wallyford Northbound Off Slip

A1 Oaktree Southbound

A7 Teinside Lodge to Northhouse

A702 Loanhead to Nether Hangingshaw

A720 Gilmerton - Sheriffhall Eastbound

A720 Sheriffhall to Gilmerton Westbound

A725 eastbound Off Slip to Douglas Street

A725 B7012 to High Blantyre

A737 High Monkcastle

A737 River Garnock to Dalry Town Centre

A75 Riggmoor

A75 Kirtle Water to Riggmoor

A75 Birkhill to Irvington

A77 Drumellan Farm to Smithston

A77 North of Stena Ferry Terminal

A77 Cairnryan South Gateway

A78 Dubbs Road to Pennyburn northbound

A78 Sharphill to Pennyburn

A78 Bankfoot roundabout to Loch Thom Road

A82 south of Loch Tulla

A82 Tulla Cottages

A82 Firkin Point

A82 south end of Tyndrum

A828 north of Benderloch

A828 Portnacroish

A83 Mausdale Village

A835 Muckernick

A84 Loch Lubnaig to Runacraig

A85 West of Dalmally to Inveraray junction

A87 Oblusa to Kylerhea

A887 West of Achlain

A9 Evanton to Alness

A9 Dalmore

A9 Longman to Raigmore

A9 Ballinluig southbound

A9 Clunes Lodge to Layby 60

A9 Ballinluig Duals to Festival Theatre

A90 Tealing - Todhills northbound

A90 Laurencekirk northbound

A92 Thornton Bypass northbound

A95 Advie

M74 Nethan Viaduct to Gleck & Bog southbound

M74 Junction 8 Swinhill southbound On slip

M8 Junction 3 to Dechmont westbound

M8 Harthill eastbound

M9 Junction 10 Southbound on slip

M9 Craigforth

M9 River Forth northbound

M9 Junction 10 to Torbrex southbound

M9 Sandyford - River Avon southbound

M9 Bannockburn - Sauchenford southbound

M90 Kelty northbound

M90 J5-6 northbound

