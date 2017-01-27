Trainspotting sequel smashes record in Edinburgh

The sequel to Trainspotting has already smashed box office records in Edinburgh ahead of its opening weekend.

DOWNLOAD THE EDINBURGH EVENING NEWS APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY

Danny Boyle’s long-awaited follow-up to the iconic 1996 hit has become the fastest selling new release in the history of the Filmhouse.

The home of the Edinburgh International Film Festival is running 15 screenings over the opening weekend of the sequel. One of the most eagerly anticipated Scottish movies of modern time, it has reunited Boyle with original cast members Ewan McGregor, Robert Carlyle, Jonny Lee Miller and Ewen Bremner.

Filmhouse chiefs say the fact most of the new film was shot by Boyle and his crew was in and around Edinburgh has fuelled interest in the city.

More than 50 locations in the capital are featured in T2, including Saughton Prison, Holyrood Park, Arthur’s Seat, the Royal Mile, Harvey Nichols department store, the Central Bar on Leith Walk and Edinburgh Royal Infirmary.

Bosses say fears among fans that the new film would lot live up to the original have been swept away by advance buzz from press screenings and Sunday’s world premiere in Edinburgh.

It has more than doubled the advance sales of previous record holders The King’s Speech, The Hateful Eight and Mr Turner.

A spokesman for the Lothian Road cinema said: “T2: Trainspotting is the fastest-selling film in the history of Filmhouse and has now sold 139 per cent more tickets than any film ahead of the first screening.

“Among other things, this is perhaps in part due the close connections between the venue and the film’s cast and crew.

“The Edinburgh International Film Festival premiered director Danny Boyle’s debut Shallow Grave in 1994, and Ewan McGregor has visited the film festival and the Filmhouse several times, most recently for last year’s premiere of his directorial debut American Pastoral. “Producer Andrew Macdonald and screenwriter John Hodge were both staff and had a chance meeting in 1990 that led to Shallow Grave and Trainspotting.”

Rod White, head of the Filmhouse, said “T2 Trainspotting is unquestionably the most anticipated new release in our history.

“One of the many great things about the film is that it was shot mostly in Edinburgh – the original was largely shot in Glasgow for reasons of budget – and local audiences love that.

“I think there was an expectation the sequel might not live up to the original but the word is out that it very much does.

“It’s a hugely enjoyable, poignant and nostalgic film that taps into the high-wire spirit of the original perfectly.”

It emerged earlier this week that the three months of location filming in Edinburgh had boosted the value of screen productions to a record £7.7m - more than double the figure from 10 years ago.”

200 Voices: find out more about the people who have shaped Scotland