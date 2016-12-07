Trainspotting 2 posters released

With the new Trainspotting film hitting theatres soon, new posters have been released to promote the film.

Trainspotting poster.Begbie. Picture, Film 4.

The posters feature the original cast from the first film, Renton (Ewan McGregor) Begbie (Robert Carlyle), Spud (Ewen Bremner) and Sick Boy (Jonny Lee Miller) all next to a toilet, an obvious throwback to an infamous scene from the first film.

T2, which was filmed in the Capital, is released next month and will be loosely based on Irvine Welsh’s sequel book, Porno.