Train delays between Glasgow and Balloch after car blocking line

Commuters leaving Glasgow are facing delayed journeys this evening after a car was blocking the line near Balloch.

The disruption is expected to last until 8pm after the vehicle was removed from the railway line between Kilpatrick and Balloch on the line between Glasgow and Dumbarton.

Rail replacement buses have been put in place by ScotRail from Dalmuir train station and ScotRail tickets and Smartcards cab ne used on bus services run by First, between Helensburgh, Dumbarton, Balloch and Glasgow.

