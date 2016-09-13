Tracking app led police to Leighanne Cameron’s murderer

DETECTIVES have told how a young mum helped to trap her killer from beyond the grave – after installing a tracking app on her mobile phone.

Leighanne Cameron was scared estranged husband Erhan Havaleoglu would flee with their children so wanted to make sure she knew of his whereabouts.

Erhan Havaleoglu who has been convicted at Paisley High Court for murdering his wife, Leighanne Cameron. Picture; PA

The 29-year-old was killed by the former solider in their home, five months after they split.

Havaleoglu denied murdering her on October 28, 2015 at her home in Mid Calder.

He went on trial over the killing and tried to pin the blame on Leighanne’s boyfriend, Philip Kilkenny. But a jury ruled Havaleoglu was responsible and convicted him of murdering Leighanne, after hearing she was keeping tabs on him via an app.

She downloaded and installed the program on her Android phone which allowed her to follow his movements via the popular ‘Find my iPhone’ software on his device.

This meant police probing her death were able to track his exact movements immediately after her death.

The app revealed that Havaleoglu drove to Edinburgh via a back road where police believe he ditched the murder weapon and clothes he was wearing – which have never been found.

He is currently remanded in custody over her murder and is due to be sentenced at the High Court in Glasgow today.

Now a senior police officer said Leighanne’s actions before she died were “crucial” in being able to bring Havaleoglu to justice.

Detective Chief Inspector Raymond Brown, of Police Scotland’s major investigation team, said: “The evidence gleaned from the tracker application was crucial in identifiying the movements of Havaleoglu around the time of the murder and thereafter.

“The analysis of this enabled other investigative lines to be progressed and further evidence secured which may have not been otherwise identified.

“Police Scotland fully explore the all evidential opportunities such technology provides as was evident in this investigation.”

Havaleoglu, 36, stabbed Leighanne ten times in the neck and twice in the back after spending the day looking after their children.

He then fled the scene and left her dying on the floor of her home while their four-year-old daughter and 18-month-old son were sleeping upstairs.

Her body was found by her boyfriend, Mr Kilkenny, who, a court heard, she had been cheating on Havaleoglu with for six months before their split.

After he was convicted, Temporary Judge Johanna Johnston QC remanded him in custody and adjourned the case for Havaleoglu to be assessed by social workers ahead of sentencing. As she did so, she said: “There is only one punishment for murder and that is life in prison.”