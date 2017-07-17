Tourists ‘put off’ by wind farms and quarries

More than half of Scots are put off visiting scenic areas in Scotland by large developments such as wind farms, pylons and super-quarries, a new poll has found.

The YouGov survey commissioned by conservation charity the John Muir Trust found 55 per cent are “less likely” to visit beauty spots in Scotland if they contain large-scale infrastructure, such as commercial wind farms, electricity transmission and super-quarries.

Around a quarter said these would make no difference to their decision and they would still go, while 3 per cent said they would be more likely to visit.

Trust chief executive Andrew Bachell said: “Visitor expenditure in Scotland’s National Parks alone is worth £187 million a year, with further revenues brought in by tourism businesses in scenic areas from Shetland to the Borders.

“So when a clear majority of people say they’d be put off ­visiting scenic sites like wild land areas by the existence of large-scale wind farms, giant pylons, super quarries and other inappropriate commercial developments, policy­makers have to pay attention, before it’s too late.”