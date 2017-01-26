Tough trail runs and endurance races to try in 2017

RunSocial at Mugdock

If you’re based in Glasgow and looking to hone your trail running ability, the team that organise Glasgow TrailFest run a monthly 5km trail run through Mugdock Country Park. This is a great entry-level run for regular runners looking to take their first steps off road.

Length: 3.1 miles

Date: Monthly

Website: glasgowtrailrunningfestival.co.uk

The Mighty Deerstalker

Described by one competitor as the hardest 10k race in the UK, The Mighty Deerstalker is the perfect step up from a regular 10k race. Traverse forests, rivers and mountains during a cold March evening and then celebrate your successful completion of the race by heading along to the Mighty Deerstalker party - complete with ale, food, live music and most importantly heaters.

Length: 6.2 miles

Date: March 11

Website: ratrace.com

The Antonine Trail Race

Satisfy your inner historian as well as the fitness freak within, with this trail race that follows the route of the Roman Antonine Wall. Starting at the Antonine Community Sports Hub, trail runners then follow trails through Barhill Forest, Croyhill and Dumbreck Marsh along the historical partition.

Length: 13.8 miles

Date: to be confirmed (likely May)

Read more: antoninetrailrace.com

Glencoe Marathon

You’re going to do a marathon, you might as well choose one that snakes through one of Scotland’s great beauty spots - these views can distract you from the agony you’re enduring. The Glencoe Marathon is an epic and gruelling trail run through the gorgeous Glen, over the Devil’s staircase and up to the foot of Scotland’s tallest mountain.

Length: 26.2 miles

Date: October 1

Read More: glencoemarathon.co.uk

Ultra Tour of Edinburgh

Edinburgh’s high concentration of greenery makes it a city-dwelling trail-runner’s paradise. The Ultra-tour of Edinburgh takes full advantage of these islands of countryside with a 50 km route that weaves through the capital city. The trail switches between road and off-road, taking participants through Holyrood Park, up to Craigmillar Castle, over Blackford and Allermuir Hill, ultimately finishing up at Murrayfield Stadium.

Length: 31 miles

Date: October 22

Read more: ratrace.com

Great Glen Way

Bam Racing organise a trail race from Neptune’s Staircase on the outskirts of Fort William, through a series of Glens to Inverness Athletics stadium. Taking place in July, the Great Glen Way provides Scottish runners with an opportunity to run off-road in sunny weather - though we can’t promise it won’t rain.

Length: 71 miles

Date: July 8

Read more: runyabam.com

West Highland Way Race

The West Highland Way takes most leisurely ramblers the best part of a week to complete, but for the hardy few the challenge can be completed in under 24 hours. If you are looking for the ultimate challenge in Scottish trail running, then the West Highland Way race is likely for you. Gorgeous scenery and challenging terrain awaits.

Length: 93 miles

Date: June 24

Read more: westhighlandrace.org

Cape Wrath Ultra

If you barely break a sweat during a marathon, perhaps the Cape Wrath ultra-marathon will satisfy you. Stunning Highland scenery await for those with a stomach for 400km of running over eight knee-breaking days. The route takes in some of the most inspiring locations in Scotland, from Knoydart to Torridon.

Length: 248.5 miles

Date: May 8

Read more: capewrathultra.com

