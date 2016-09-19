Tory MP backs scheme to provide centre for recovering addicts

CABINET minister Sajid Javid has intervened in a row over controversial plans to develop a derelict hotel into a centre for recovering addicts.

International charity Betel wants to develop the site in Motherwell where people who have suffered alcohol and drug problems will work and live.

Councillors rejected the proposal for the site of the Old Mill Hotel following a campaign of opposition that saw hundreds of signatures added to a petition against the project.

But Betel, who has been backed by Conservative MP Javid, the UK minister for Communities and Local Government, has refused to back down and have taken its fight to the Scottish Government.

Mr Javid wrote a letter backing the scheme earlier this year, saying: “I am writing in my capacity as the Member of Parliament for Bromsgrove, with regard to Betel UK.

“Betel UK has been a valuable contributor to the Alvechurch community in my constituency for over two decades. The recovery centre has always respected and worked hard to build links with local businesses and people alike.

“As a recovery centre they provide their residents with a safe and structured environment in which they can develop new skills and thrive under a Christian ethos.

“Betel UK undertake fantastic work in helping to improve the lives of their residents. I therefore conclude that they would be a tremendous asset to Motherwell.”

Betel says it helps turn lives around by offering training in skills such as landscape gardening and furniture restoration and provides a drugs and alcohol-free environment.

Its plan for the site, the first in Scotland for the Birmingham-based group, is to offer accommodation for up to 26 people, including staff on the site. A government reporter will carry out a site inspection before issuing a decision.

Elaine Morris, 37, of Motherwell, led objections and has written to the government confirming her opposition.

She said: “The local community do not want Betel UK in our area.

“The main reason for this is due to the location of the property. It is situated right in the middle of a housing scheme.

“We do not want a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre right in the middle of our close knit community.

“No matter how much Betel deny or try to hide the fact, extensive research proves that they are indeed a drug and alcohol rehabilitation centre.”

