Tory manifesto ‘disappeared’ from party’s website before Queen’s Speech

The Conservatives’ 2017 General Election manifesto briefly disappeared from the party’s website ahead of a Queen’s Speech.

A party spokesman blamed a “technical” glitch as users, including journalists keen to compare the manifesto with the legislative programme outlined in the speech, were unable to access it for at least 20 minutes on Wednesday morning.

Visitors to conservatives.com/manifesto, who had earlier been able to access the manifesto, were greeted with an error message stating “Sorry, we couldn’t find the page you were looking for but now you’re here why not answer a few quick questions to find out how our long-term economic plan is helping you and your family?” followed by a survey.

READ MORE: Live blog: Queen’s Speech delivered to parliamen

But after a photo of the error page posted on Twitter by Guardian political reporter Jessica Elgot was retweeted hundreds of times, the manifesto reappeared.

As the picture circulated, Labour’s press team tweeted a link to the party’s own manifesto, adding: “Just for reference, our manifesto is still online and can be found here.”

The Queen’s Speech is expected to ditch unpopular promises from the Conservative manifesto after a disastrous election which saw the party lose its House of Commons’ majority and Theresa May’s authority diminished.

The Prime Minister’s aim of striking a confidence and supply deal with the Democratic Unionist Party (DUP) to prop up her minority government has also potentially affected the Government’s programme.