Tory Home Secretary Amber Rudd in danger of losing seat

Home Secretary Amber Rudd could be “in difficulty” in Hastings and Rye, the BBC is reporting.

In the 2015 General Election she won her seat from Labour with a majority of 4,796, a 9.4 per cent margin of victory.

It has been reported that Labour invested heavily in their candidate Peter Chowney during this campaign.

In an alliance with Labour, the Green Party agreed stand down in a bid to oust the Home Secretary from her south coast constituency.

Her ousting would be a “Portillo moment”, reminiscent of when Michael Portillo who was tipped to be the Conservative leader lost his seat in 1997.

The result is due at 2am. The results of the NOP/Ipsos MORI poll for the BBC, ITV News and Sky News suggest that the Conservatives could lose their majority.

The Conservatives are predicted to win 314 seats, 12 short of a majorty, Labour 266, the SNP 34 and the Lib Dems 14 – but 76 seats are “too close to call”.

A total of 326 seats are needed to command a majority. The Conservatives won 331 seats in the 2015 General Election.

Other big names at risk of losing their seats, according to the poll, include:

Anna Soubry, Conservative. Labour has a 64% chance of victory in the seat she held in Broxtowe. Results at 4am.

Nick Clegg, Lib Dem, the former deputy prime minister. He has a lead of 2,353 and Labour hopes voter mobilisation will enable them to take the Sheffield Hallam seat. Results at 4.30am.

Norman Lamb, Lib Dem, in North Norfolk. His 4,043 majority in 2015 could be wiped out by the collapse of the Ukip vote. Theresa May was campaigning there on Wednesday. Results at 5am.

Sarah Olney, Lib Dem, in Richmond Park. She won the seat from Zac Goldsmith in a surprise by-election last year. The BBC says he Conservatives have a 77 per cent chance of victory in the consistency. Results at 4am. More to follow.

