Tory candidate suspended after violent rants about FM

A Conservative local election candidate has been slammed after he posted a series of violent comments online about First Minister Nicola Sturgeon.

Ken MacBrayne, a 72-year-old who is standing for a seat on Western Isles Council, wrote on his public Facebook page of his desire to see violent attacks carried out on the SNP leader.

In one post, exposed by the Scottish Sun, Mr MacBrayne wrote of Ms Sturgeon: “Why can’t someone stick a cattle prod up her nether region?”

The paper exposed another post dating around the 2015 election when he said: “It would please me no end if someone stuck a golf ball in Nicola Sturgeon’s mouth, tape it up and stick a bag over her head.”

Mr MacBrayne has been suspended from Ruth Davidson’s party but will remain under their banner on the ballot paper as the nominations were finalised.

A party spokesman said that the postings on Mr MacBrayne’s Facebook, which also included likes of posts from far-right extremist group ‘Britain First’ were totally unacceptable.

The Conservatives claim that they will no longer be supporting Mr MacBrayne’s bid for election in the Benbecula and North Uist ward where he lives.

Another Conservative candidate was caught up in a similar storm last month and was also suspended from the party.

George Mcintyre, who was standing for Ruth Davidson’s party in Midlothian, was found to have shared anti-Muslim comments on his Facebook in reaction to a story about immunology.

In it, he urged Halal adherents to ‘shut their whingeing mouths’ and go ‘to a Muslim country where you don’t get free preventitive (sic) medication’.