Top shinty Cup wins new sponsorship deal from Tulloch Homes

SHINTY’S prestigious Camanachd Cup has secured a sponsor from Scots homebuilders Tulloch Homes for four years.

Jim Barr, president of the Camanachd Association, said: “The Camanachd Association looks forward to an exciting new chapter of the Cup’s 121 year history and is appreciative of the support for the further development of grass roots Shinty which will result from this partnership.

“The Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup will continue to be the premier cup competition for senior teams throughout Scotland and a winners medal will remain the single most coveted honour for the players involved.

“Tulloch Homes will become only the third sponsor of this iconic trophy and we wish to forge a lasting relationship with them, similar to that enjoyed with the previous two sponsors of this competition.“

Former Newtonmore shinty player George Fraser, Chief Executive of Tulloch Homes, said: ”As the leading housebuilder in the Highlands, we’re delighted to sponsor shinty’s most prestigious trophy for the next four years.

“It is an ideal way to conclude our 90th anniversary celebrations.

“Many people we employ directly and indirectly, and throughout our supply chain, are involved with shinty as players, officials or supporters.

“Thus we are delighted to put something back in to the shinty community in this way by backing the Tulloch Homes Camanachd Cup.”

He added: “Shinty is part of the DNA of our business.

“Accordingly, our investors were more than happy that we should undertake this journey with the Camanachd Association and we look forward to a successful partnership.

“It caps our excellent 90th anniversary celebrations, during which we donated £25,000 each to the Highland Hospice, Archie Highland Appeal for the new Children’s Ward at Raigmore Hospital, and to the Woodlands Day Care Centre, Inverness, run by Alzheimer’s Scotland.

“It is all about putting something back for the benefit of the communities which have supported Tulloch Homes so well over the years.”

George Fraser was a prolific goalscorer in his playing days with Newtonmore and was the winning captain in the 1975 Camanachd Cup final in which Newtonmore defeated Kyles Athletic 1-0 at Fort William following a 3-3 draw at Kingussie.

That season he also skippered the team to victory in the finals of the Macaulay and MacTavish cups.

He went on to gain three successive Camanachd Cup winners medals in 1977, 1978 and 1979 followed by two in succession in 1981 and 1982 and again in 1985, when his club won the Grand Slam, and 1986 – thus playing in eight Camanachd Cup winning teams.

George also represented Scotland in shinty-hurling internationals against Ireland.

His last Camanachd final was in 1989, when Newtonmore were runners up, after which he retired to focus on his business career.

He added: “I have great regard for all personnel involved in the Camanachd Association. It is never an easy task running the governing body in any sport and shinty is a true amateur sport where everyone’s involvement is for the love of the game.”

Tulloch Homes has won more National House Builders Council Awards than any other housebuilder in the Highlands and Islands and has just announced a planning application for a £250 million project to build 800 homes over 10 years at Ness Side, Inverness.

