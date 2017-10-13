Top romantic winter breaks in Scotland to book now

Getaway from it all and spend some quality time together in these lovely Scottish locations

Mungo’s Den, Skye

Skye is well know for its stunning scenery, peaceful locations and well-known tourists spots. Make the most of your time there by booking into this charming, eco-friendly cottage.

The features of the cottage – a cosy living area with wood burning stove and mezzanine level bedroom overlooking the imposing Cuillin mountain range – create a haven of relaxation.

Inverlochy Castle Hotel, Fort William

When Queen Victoria saw Inverlochy Castle in 1973, she said that she “never saw a lovelier or more romantic spot”. This ringing endorsement has attracted many couples to the castle, who have been consistently impressed by the stunning views, the delectable cuisine and the luxuriant comfort the hotel provides. Nestled among Highland peaks, it appears to be in the middle of nowhere.

However, Fort William is only a short drive away, meaning that you can be as busy or as isolated as you wish. If you arrive in the town by steam train, then the hotel’s own Rolls Royce will come to collect you and your belongings.

The valet service will make you feel like royalty, as they take care of a whole range of domestic tasks. The rooms, although traditional in their gilt and crystal décor, have all modern conveniences, including waterfall showers, Bang & Olufsen stereos and televisions.

The Witchery, Edinburgh

The Witchery restaurant, located within striking distance of Edinburgh Castle and possibly just as well-known, opened on Halloween in 1979 and its eight adjacent opulent suites are suitably Gothic in flavour. Cosmopolitan magazine named it ‘one of the seven wonders of the hotel world’ and celebrity guests have included Ewan McGregor, Jack Nicholson, Pierce Brosnan and Michael Douglas and Catherine Zeta-Jones, while more permanent residents include the ghost of one of the thousand people burned for witchcraft on Castlehill in the 15th and 16th centuries.

For fun flamboyance and a dose of Old Town drama, no room looks the part more than the impressive Vestry Suite at The Witchery.

Dressed in “outrageously-ecclesiastical red, gold and black” and adorned with vestments, drapes, ample cushions and plush fabrics, the Vestry aims to create one of the most divine hotel experiences in Scotland. It’s hard to tell if it’s designed for the saints or sinners amongst us.

Add a bed with an organ pipe headboard, French gilded furniture, a huge roll-top bath and a marble-floor bathroom and you’re faced with an imposing expression of decadent, devilish luxury living.

Roulotte Retreat, near Melrose

Escape for a romantic weekend to one of these charming Roulottes (gypsy-style French wooden caravans). Hidden away on the grounds of Bowden Mill in a wildflower meadow, there are eight individually styled roulottes to choose from.

Inside they are not so much rustic as resplendent - reminiscent of a luxury train suite with smooth hardwoods, delicate carvings and lush furnishings. Amenities include a wood burning stove with logs provided, shower and kitchen area.

Melrose, home of Rugby Sevens and the Borders Book Festival is nearby. And St Cuthbert’s Way long-distance footpath is close and perfect for keen walkers or those looking for a romantic stroll.

Cromlix House, Perthshire

If you fancy possibly rubbing shoulders with tennis royalty then a stay at Perthshire’s award-winning Cromlix House should be on your wish list. Owned by Andy Murray, this grand Victorian Perthshire mansion near Dunblane has been transformed into a five-star destination, which opened in 2014.

Although the house is large, it is home to only ten bedrooms, five suites (named for famous Scots) and one, one-bedroom Gate Lodge, making it an intimate destination for visitors.

For a truly luxe, romantic stay, book into the Robert the Bruce Suite and enjoy relaxing in the hand-painted, freestanding bath complete with the hotel’s bespoke range of Arran Aromatic toiletries. Mod cons, such as iPod docks and TVs are disguised as mirrors, which keeps with the traditional décor and authentic Scottish feel.

Glamping in Aldroughty Woods, Moray

Enjoy living the romantic nomadic lifestyle of the past in a luxurious yurt, set within 25 acres of traditional woodland. The yurt, which is located at Woodlands Rest, in the heart of the Aldroughty Woods in Moray, is possibly the most palatial of all of the glamping pods you’ll come across; looking more like a five star hotel suite than a large tent, you’ll love how spacious and comfortable it is.

A wood-burning stove, and candles and low-voltage lights, complete the cosy feeling making it perfect for escaping the winter weather outside. The yurt, which is located close to the city of Elgin and the heart of whisky distilling country, comes with access to a shower and an eco-friendly compost/chemical toilet.

Glenapp Castle

Glenapp Castle is a hidden gem on the beautiful Ayrshire coast in Ballantrae, in South West Scotland. The breath-taking gardens, forest and the seascapes that surround the castle offer the most amazing backdrop and when you are welcomed inside, it’s charm really engulfs you.

Glenapp has a very special atmosphere and the service and staff do not disappoint. The most romantic room in the castle is the Earl of Inchcape Suite - perfect for couples.

