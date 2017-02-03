Top 5 romantic destinations in the Highlands to propose

With Valentine’s Day fast approaching, many romantics will be considering proposing to their loved one.

But where to pop the question? Why not take a trip to one of these five fabulous Highland destinations.

Glenfinnan Viaduct. Picture: VisitScotland/ScottishViewpoint

Eilean Donan Castle

Probably the most famous castle in Scotland, it is a favourite for proposals as well as weddings.

The breath-taking castle is a Scottish icon which sees thousands of people visit it each year.

Located on its own tiny island, overlooking the Isle of Skye, it sits at the point where three great sea-lochs meet. It is also surrounded by forested mountains of Kintail.

Bishop Donan chose the tranquil spot back in 634AD to settle on it and create a monastic cell. The first castle was established in the 13th century by Alexander II in an effort to help protect the area from Viking incursions. In 1719 it was involved in one of the lesser known Jacobite uprisings.

The castle was reconstructed as a family home between 1912 and 1932 by Lt Col John MacRae-Gilstrap, incorporating much of the ruins from 1719.

Glenfinnan Viaduct

If your loved one is a Harry Potter fan, this is a must.

The famous Glenfinnan viaduct carries the railway to Glenfinnan Station across a 1,000 ft span, 100 ft above the ground. The Jacobite steam train runs to Fort William and Mallaig in summer.

The filming of the second and third Harry Potter books, Harry Potter and the Chambers of Secret and Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, took place in this area with the Hogwarts Express calling at Glenfinnan.

On 19 August 1745 Prince Charles Edward Stuart, or ‘Bonnie Prince Charlie’, came ashore on the banks of Loch Shiel on a small rowing boat.

He had come to meet his army of supporters and to stake the claim of his father – James Francis Edward Stuart, the ‘Old Pretender’ – to the throne of Great Britain and Ireland.

Glenfinnan attracts many thousands of visitors from around the world to experience the stunning scenery.

Falls of Bruar

Over the last 200 years it has become one of Highland Perthshire’s major beauty spots.

It has proven to be popular for lovers over the years.

Many have been inspired by the Bard Robert Burns who visited in 1787 and wrote ‘The Humble Petition of Bruar Water’ as a request to the 4th Duke of Atholl to surround the falls with trees.

There is now a mixture of mixed larch and Scots pine trees on the woodland walk.

Hushinish Beach

Hushinish beach is found on the west side of the Isle of Harris in the Outer Hebrides.

This lovely beach is found at the end of a 12 mile long single-track road where you can enjoy stunning scenery along the way.

Hushinish beach is sandy and white, with beautiful views of the Atlantic Ocean and the neighbouring islands of Taransay and Scarp. Look out for wildlife such as dolphins and seals, or take part in exciting nearby activities including cycling and fishing.

Mountain Gondola, Nevis Range

Nevis Range in Fort William is home to the UK’s only mountain gondola, transporting visitors to 650m on the mountain of Aonach Mor.

The journey to the gondola top station takes around 15 minutes giving visitors ample opportunity to capture the stunning scenery of the surrounding lochs and glens.

At the top station there are two, clearly signposted, walks to mountain viewpoints. On a clear day this view can extend as far as the Inner Hebrides.

The Snowgoose restaurant and bar, located at the gondola top station serves delicious home cooking and fresh baking made from local produce.

