Toddler saved from abduction thanks to passer-by

A toddler was snatched from her mother by another woman before being rescued by a member of the public.

The attempted abduction, which took place at 4.29pm on Wednesday on Tunstall Road, Leeds, was prevented by the “public-spirited” passer-by, who also detained the woman until the police arrived.

West Yorkshire Police said a 23-year-old woman had been arrested in connection with the incident and remained in custody.

Detective Inspector Charlotte Hails said: “This was clearly a very distressing incident for the little girl and her mother.

“We obviously have an active investigation with a suspect in custody so are limited in what we can say but we would like to recognise the public-spirited actions of the man who intervened.”