Toddler in hospital after being bitten by dog on Troon Beach

POLICE Scotland are appealing for information after a two-year-old girl was bitten on the face by a dog on Troon Beach on Saturday morning.

The toddler was out walking the family dog with her grandmother when another dog approached. It attacked the girl before her grandmother fought it off.

She was taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment on a serious injury, though medical staff have described her condition as stable.

Police Scotland released a statement asking for people to come forward with any knowledge of the incident. The dog was off its leash when the attack occurred with no owner in sight.

The statement read: “Around 1000 hours on Saturday 17 September, a two-year-old girl was on Troon Beach with her grandmother, in the direction of the Royal Troon Golf Club in approach from the Pavilion.

“At this time, the family dog was approached by another dog which was off its lead, with no owner present or near. The dog which was off its lead then bit the girl on her face. Her grandmother fought off the animal which then ran off from the area.

It continued: “The dog is described as possibly being a black Labrador Cross. The dog was groomed and appeared well looked after. The dog may well have sustained injuries inflicted by the child’s grandmother as she fought off the animal.

Given that the dog’s appearance suggests it has an owner, Constable David Murdoch from Troon Police Officer is appealing for witnesses, or those with any information about the incident, to come forward: “A young girl has been seriously injured by a dog which was off its lead and not in the presence of any owner.

“I would appeal to anyone who either witnessed the incident or has seen a black dog in the area of Troon beach on Saturday morning to get in contact with police officers.”

Anyone with information can contact officers at Troon Police Office on 101. Alternatively contact CRIMESTOPPERS on 0800 555 111 where information can be given in confidentially.

