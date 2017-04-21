Tidal power firm makes waves with capital relocation

Atlantis Resources, the tidal energy company behind the ground-breaking MeyGen project in the Pentland Firth, is upping sticks.

The renewable energy company has acquired office space at, appropriately, the canal-side Edinburgh Quay development, moving from its current accommodation on the capital’s George Street.

The firm, which recently announced it was dipping its toe into the French power market, will join tenants including RSM, Pinsent Masons and Companies House.

Toby Withall, office agency partner at property consultancy Knight Frank, which acted on the deal, said: “There’s a renewed level of activity in the Edinburgh market, with more viewings and transactions across the board.

“Fountainbridge is coming on leaps and bounds, with further progress soon likely on the significant regeneration schemes next door. Office occupiers are increasingly being attracted to the area.”

