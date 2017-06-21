Tidal energy park to be built off Islay

A new tidal power park has been given the go-ahead in waters off Scotland’s west coast.

The 30-turbine scheme will be located around four miles off the south-west coast of Islay and is set to be one of the world’s first commercial-scale project of its kind.

The tidal park, off the coast of Islay will created 32 jobs.

It will generate up to 30 megawatts of green electricity, enough to supply around 18,000 homes.

The development, by Irish renewable power company DP Marine Energy, will also create up to 32 full-time jobs.

The firm believes there is potential to expand the scheme in the future to reach a generating capacity of up to 400 megawatts. Construction is due to start in 2019 after planning consent was granted by the Scottish Government.

The new wave park will help the country meet its climate change obligations and benefit the economy, according to energy minister Paul Wheelhouse. “Marine renewable technologies offer huge potential to the Scottish economy and to rural communities throughout the world,” he said. “Scotland has a third of the UK’s tidal stream resources and two thirds of its wave resources.

“We are also home to the world’s leading wave and tidal test centre, the world’s largest planned tidal stream array and the world’s largest tidal turbine. “The West Islay Tidal Energy Park builds upon this strong foundation.”

The development has been welcomed by environmentalists and renewables industry leaders. Lindsay Roberts, senior policy manager at Scottish Renewables, said: “Scotland is home to some of the most powerful tidal streams in Europe and already leads the world in the development of the cutting-edge devices which will allow us to harness their power.

“This announcement shows the continued ambition of this young sector as well as underlining the local employment and economic benefits which renewable energy can bring to some of our country’s most remote areas.” Gina Hanrahan, acting head of policy at campaign group WWF Scotland, said power from Scottish seas could make a “significant contribution” in the fight against global warming.

“Scotland’s growing tidal industry is hitting new milestone” she added. “The renewable energy transition is happening globally at a pace many thought impossible only a few years ago.”

The newly devolved Crown Estate Scotland is responsible for granting licences for offshore renewables developments. Chief executive Ronnie Quinn said: “This is fantastic news. Scotland has some of the best tidal and wave resources in the world and is showing the way in developing the potential for tidal energy.”