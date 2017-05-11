Tickets for Underbelly shows now on sale

The upside down purple cow is back for this year’s festival fringe and from today you can pick up tickets for the full lineup. The Underbelly will play host to over 150 shows, 40 of which have been announced, and include comedy, theatre, circus, musical and children’s shows.

Comedy fans should look out for Jason Manford’s seven performances, Ruby Wax’s new show, Frazzled, and Alexei Sayle and Al Porter who will be drawing the crowds to the Cowbarn.

Theatre highlights include a new play as part of the Made in Scotland Showcase, The Last Queen of Scotland, from Stellar Quines Theatre Company, National Theatre of Scotland and Dundee Rep. And Fleabag, the acclaimed BBC show that started from an Underbelly play, is back and sees writer and performer Phoebe Waller-Bridge reprise her role for one week only.

Children will enjoy the debut of the Cbeebies series Sarah and Duck, and the classic Alice in Wonderland gets a modern makeover with live music and puppetry.

