Three workmen have been injured by a wall that collapsed in the west end of Glasgow.

Emergency services were called to Vinicombe Street, off Byres Road, at about 2pm on Friday.

Police Scotland said there were serious but “not life-threatening injuries”.

Two men were taken to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in the city and another was treated at the scene.

Building inspectors and the Health and Safety Executive have been informed, a force spokeswoman said.