Three men sentenced following assault and store robbery

Three men aged 24, 23 and 19 were yesterday sentenced for assault and robbery

On December 2 2016 Craig Vallance (24), Darren Harvey (23) and Daryl Loftus (19) robbed the West Granton Community Store.

Craig Vallance from Edinburgh was found guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 24 and was sentenced to 54 months in prison.

Daryl Loftus from Edinburgh pled guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 20 and was sentenced to 47 months.

Darren Harvey from Edinburgh pled guilty at Edinburgh Sheriff Court on March 20 and was sentenced to 35 months.

Detective Sergeant Robert Wallace from Corstorphine CID said: “Vallance, Loftus and Harvey showed absolutely no regard for the welfare of the staff members during this robbery.

“I would like to thank all the witnesses that were involved in bringing these men to justice.

“We treat all crimes of this nature with the utmost seriousness and are committed to using all resources at our disposal to investigate and bring perpetrators before the courts.”