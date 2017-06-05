Three men charged following serious assault in Bonnyrigg

Police in Midlothian have charged three men aged 38, 51 and 33 following a serious assault in Bonnyrigg.

The incident took place around 1am on Sunday 12 March outside the Royal Bank of Scotland on the High Street.

Two men, aged 21 and 19, sustained facial injuries which subsequently required medical treatment.

Detectives from Dalkeith CID would like to thank the public for their assistance with the investigation.

A report has been sent to the Procurator Fiscal.