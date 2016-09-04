Three injured after being thrown from fairground ride in Ayr

Three people have been taken to hospital following an accident at a fairground in Ayr.

A boy and a girl are understood to be among those injured, hurt when they were reportedly thrown from the funfair ride at around 9.30pm, near to where Saturday’s Scottish international air show took place.

Anne Mcdonald said that her two granddaughters were on the ride when the accident happened.

Writing on the Ayrshire police Facebook page, she said: “They sat down and one of my granddaughters said, ‘I don’t feel comfortable in this seat’.

“She said her legs didn’t feel right, so they moved to another seat and the seat they moved from was the one that came off.”

Ms Mcdonald said part of a long seat next to a rail came off during the ride, sending a small girl “flying into the paybox face first, then a boy followed”.

“My husband had to tell him to stay down as there was loads a blood coming from his head ... there was a boy and a girl hurt, both taken to hospital.”

She added: “It was horrible seeing so many girls and boys crying.”

Patrick White wrote on the Facebook page that he had given first aid to two of those injured. He said: “A section of the move it ride broke and came off when full of young people.”

Ayrshire Police Division said it was called at 9.30pm to an incident on grounds near to Ayr Race Course, and those injured had been taken to Ayr and Crosshouse Hospitals.

A spokesman said: “Inquiries are continuing into the circumstances surrounding the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.”

Fire services were also called out but left the scene shortly after 11.30pm.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY