Three held after 16-year-old boy injured in Fife house fire

Three people have been arrested after a teenager suffered serious injuries in a fire.

Emergency services dealt with two separate fires, one at a house in Alexander Road and a second about 10 minutes later at a house in Adrian Road, Glenrothes, Fife, on Tuesday March 28.

A 16-year-old was taken to Edinburgh Royal Hospital for Sick Children following the blaze in Adrian Road.

Police Scotland said two men aged 34 and 31 and a 22-year-old woman have been arrested.

They are expected to appear at Kirkcaldy Sheriff Court on Monday.