Thousands take part in Great Edinburgh Run

THOUSANDS of runners pounded the Capital’s streets today in the annual Great Edinburgh Run.

Charity fundraisers were joined by fun runners in the 4,000 strong race - billed Europe’s most scenic ten-mile event.

Runners at the start of the 5-mile race. Picture: Toby Williams.

Groups expected to line-up included an Edinburgh Dungeon team, complete in scary outfits, and staff from design consultancy Arcadis, as part of a healthier workforce campaign.

A family mile and toddler dash attracted young runners, many helping raise vital funds for charity.

The main race took in some of the city’s most iconic landmarks including the Royal Mile, Edinburgh Castle and Greyfriar’s Bobby.

Runner Malcolm Macleod, 36, said: “It was a really good atmosphere and people were cheering us on.”

Participants Agnieszka Wisniewska and Domonika Tarasiuk. Picture: Toby Williams.

Barry Patterson wins the five mile event. Picture: Toby Williams.

The Galavanters at the Great Edinburgh Run. Picture: Toby Williams.

Helen Steele and Martina Mcguigan. Picture Toby Williams.

Runners leave from Holyrood Park making there way around the city. Picture: Toby Williams.

The 10 mile event makes its way past The Edinburgh Dungeon, Market Street. Picture: Toby Williams.