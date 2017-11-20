Thousands mourn Scottish policeman killed serving in Canada

Thousands of mourners gathered for the funeral of a police officer from Hawick who was shot and killed in Canada.

53-year-old John Davidson, who worked for over two decades for Northumbria police in England before moving to Canada, died while arresting a suspect in Abbotsford, British Columbia, two weeks ago.

Over 8,000 people joined family and friends at an arena venue in the town for a memorial service.

Mr Davidson, a father-of-three, was responding to a call that shots were being fired from a vehicle that had been stolen.

Abbotsford Police Department Chief Bob Rich, paying tribute to Mr Davidson, said: “When that shot rang out, evil won. I cannot imagine a darker thing to have happen to us.

“That man’s evil intentions, I totally believe, were to kill more of us. There was going to be a rampage in the city.”

Renea Williams, Mr Davidson’s police partner, added: “He was tough, but more than fair. That was evident by the number of people I have seen shake his hand after getting a ticket.

“For a man who hated guns and never became comfortable carrying a gun after coming over from the UK, he was one of the first to step in and intervene when a call of shots fired came in.”

A homeless man has been arrested and charged with Mr Davidson’s murder.