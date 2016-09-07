This will be my web headline

FOURTEEN-years-old Meltdown Grammar School boy Colin Moulds of “Trnlee”, Langar Road, Harby, like most boys of his age likes “flying his kite”...literally, of course.

The kite was an immense success as it whirled and spun in the air with Colin on the ground tugging and easing it higher and higher until there was no more string to release.

As all good things must come to an end, Colin started to draw in the kite. It was 6pm. Everything was peaceful and Colin felt happy as the kite came closer and closer to the ground. Suddenly it was caught by a gust of wind and began to soar again. So high, in fact, that it rose top 26 feet and struck the main electricity distribution lines, which carry 11,000 volts from Melton to Strathern Bridge.

