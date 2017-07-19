Third window pane falls from flagship hospital in 3 months

Have your say

The third window pane in as many months has fallen from the flagship Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

The pane fell from the £840 million hospital near the entrance and discharge lounge.

It is understood that the area was inaccessible to the public.

Three windows have fallen from the building in the last three months.

A spokeswoman for Greater Glasgow and Clyde Health Board said: “A glass pane dislodged at the QEUH this afternoon and fell on to an area inaccessible to the public. No one was harmed in the incident.

“Health and safety experts are on site to ensure that the area affected remains safe for patients, staff and the public.

“We take this issue seriously and are working closely with both the main contractor, Multiplex, and with an independent glazing expert to assess the damage and potential causes.”