Thieves steal rare malt whisky from Perthshire Distillery

Police Scotland is appealing for information after seven whisky bottles, including an exclusive malt valued at around £12,000, were stolen from Tullibardine Distillery, Stirling Street, Blackford, Auchterarder at the weekend.

The shop at the distillery was broken into sometime between 5pm on Saturday and 9.25am on Sunday and in total, around £14,000 worth of whisky including two glasses were stolen.

Officers would like to speak to anyone who may have been in the area and may have seen or heard anything suspicious.

In particular, police are keen to trace a man who was seen walking with two bags near the A9 at Blackford at about 9.55pm on Saturday night (September 17). He is described as being between 25 and 35-years-old, of medium build and was wearing a red top and light coloured shorts and ‘worker’ boots.

Anyone who saw this man or anyone who has information that could assist officers with their enquiries is asked to contact Police Scotland on 101.

Alternatively information can be passed anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.