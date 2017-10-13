These are the best places in Scotland to bring up children

The Orkney Islands, Shetland and the Western Isles in northern Scotland have been identified as the best places in Britain to bring up children.
The annual children’s quality of life survey from Halifax said the Orkney Islands had held on to the crown since 2015, based on low primary school class size, high school spending per pupil, low population density and traffic levels.
Children in the Orkneys are also likely to be surrounded by adults in employment and with high personal wellbeing, Halifax said.
The Shetland Islands came second, while Craven in North Yorkshire scooped third place.
Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “Measuring the best quality of life for children covers a range of factors including class size, spending per pupil and academic results.
“Kids in the top-ranked places will often be surrounded by a greater proportion of adults in full-time employment who also consider themselves to be happy.”
Halifax used Office for National Statistics figures to make its findings.
Here are the top 50 areas with the best quality of life for children, according to Halifax:
1. Orkney Islands, Scotland
2. Shetland Islands, Scotland
3. Craven, Yorkshire and the Humber
4. Western Isles, Scotland
5. Hart, South East
6. South Lakeland, North West
7. North Warwickshire, West Midlands
8. Highland, Scotland
9. Waverley, South East
10. Richmondshire, Yorkshire and the Humber
11. Rutland, East Midlands
12. Stroud, South West
13. Perth and Kinross, Scotland
14. Erewash, East Midlands
15. Eden, North West
16. Woking, South East
17. Wychavon, West Midlands
18. Suffolk Coastal, East of England
19. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber
20. Mole Valley, South East
21. Bromsgrove, West Midlands
22. Cotswold, South West
23. Argyll and Bute, Scotland
24. Harborough, East Midlands
25. Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland
26. South Norfolk, East of England
27. Test Valley, South East
28. Chelmsford, East of England
29. St Edmundsbury, East of England
30. Ribble Valley, North West
31. West Oxfordshire, South East
32. Selby, Yorkshire and the Humber
33. Chiltern, South East
34. Scottish Borders, Scotland
35. Chichester, South East
36. Blaby, East Midlands
37. Wycombe, South East
38. Basingstoke and Deane, South East
39. East Dunbartonshire, Scotland
40. North Hertfordshire, East of England
41. South Kesteven, East Midlands
42. Uttlesford, East of England
43. Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands
44. South Bucks, South East
45. Central Bedfordshire, East of England
46. Midlothian, Scotland
47. Rugby, West Midlands
48. Gwynedd, Wales
49. New Forest, South East
50. South Northamptonshire, East Midlands