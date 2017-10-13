These are the best places in Scotland to bring up children

Have your say

The Orkney Islands, Shetland and the Western Isles in northern Scotland have been identified as the best places in Britain to bring up children.

The annual children’s quality of life survey from Halifax said the Orkney Islands had held on to the crown since 2015, based on low primary school class size, high school spending per pupil, low population density and traffic levels.

Children in the Orkneys are also likely to be surrounded by adults in employment and with high personal wellbeing, Halifax said.

The Shetland Islands came second, while Craven in North Yorkshire scooped third place.

Russell Galley, managing director of Halifax, said: “Measuring the best quality of life for children covers a range of factors including class size, spending per pupil and academic results.

“Kids in the top-ranked places will often be surrounded by a greater proportion of adults in full-time employment who also consider themselves to be happy.”

Halifax used Office for National Statistics figures to make its findings.

READ MORE: The best place to be a woman in UK revealed - and it’s in Scotland

Scottish entries in list:

1. Orkney Islands, Scotland

2. Shetland Islands, Scotland

4. Western Isles, Scotland

8. Highland, Scotland

13. Perth and Kinross, Scotland

23. Argyll and Bute, Scotland

34. Scottish Borders, Scotland

39. East Dunbartonshire, Scotland

46. Midlothian, Scotland

READ MORE: Dumfries declared the happiest town in Scotland to live

Here are the top 50 areas with the best quality of life for children, according to Halifax:

1. Orkney Islands, Scotland

2. Shetland Islands, Scotland

3. Craven, Yorkshire and the Humber

4. Western Isles, Scotland

5. Hart, South East

6. South Lakeland, North West

7. North Warwickshire, West Midlands

8. Highland, Scotland

9. Waverley, South East

10. Richmondshire, Yorkshire and the Humber

11. Rutland, East Midlands

12. Stroud, South West

13. Perth and Kinross, Scotland

14. Erewash, East Midlands

15. Eden, North West

16. Woking, South East

17. Wychavon, West Midlands

18. Suffolk Coastal, East of England

19. Harrogate, Yorkshire and the Humber

20. Mole Valley, South East

21. Bromsgrove, West Midlands

22. Cotswold, South West

23. Argyll and Bute, Scotland

24. Harborough, East Midlands

25. Dumfries and Galloway, Scotland

26. South Norfolk, East of England

27. Test Valley, South East

28. Chelmsford, East of England

29. St Edmundsbury, East of England

30. Ribble Valley, North West

31. West Oxfordshire, South East

32. Selby, Yorkshire and the Humber

33. Chiltern, South East

34. Scottish Borders, Scotland

35. Chichester, South East

36. Blaby, East Midlands

37. Wycombe, South East

38. Basingstoke and Deane, South East

39. East Dunbartonshire, Scotland

40. North Hertfordshire, East of England

41. South Kesteven, East Midlands

42. Uttlesford, East of England

43. Newark and Sherwood, East Midlands

44. South Bucks, South East

45. Central Bedfordshire, East of England

46. Midlothian, Scotland

47. Rugby, West Midlands

48. Gwynedd, Wales

49. New Forest, South East

50. South Northamptonshire, East Midlands