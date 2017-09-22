Theresa May wants Britain to be EU’s best friend after Brexit

European Union rules including the free movement of people will still apply in the UK until 2021, Theresa May has said in a bid to reboot stalled Brexit talks.

The Prime Minister called for a “bold and creative” new security alliance between the UK and EU as she told member states that Britain would be their “strongest friend and partner” after Brexit.

She set out plans for a transition phase of “around two years” and said the UK would “honour commitments we have made during the period of our membership,” signalling that a hefty financial bill to exit the EU and maintain favourable trading access is on offer.

However, Mrs May said she was not backing down from a threat to leave the EU without an exit deal, and offered no concessions on a key Brussels demand that the European Court of Justice should have jurisdiction to protect EU nationals’ rights in the UK.

The comments came in a high-profile speech in Italy in which Mrs May was spelling out more details of Britain’s EU withdrawal plans in a bid to break the deadlock in Brexit talks.

The Prime Minister acknowledged that some voters were worried about the prospect of Brexit, but insisted that she was optimistic about a future in which the UK and EU live alongside one another in a deep and special partnership.

“The British people have decided to leave the EU and to be a global trading nation, able to chart our own way in the world,” said the Prime Minister.

“For many, this is an exciting time, full of promise. For others it is a worrying one. I look ahead with optimism, believing that if we use this moment to change not just our relationship with Europe but also the way we do things at home - this will be a defining moment in the history of our nation.”

Mrs May said that European Commission president Jean-Claude Juncker’s state of the union address had last week sparked “vibrant debate” about the future of the EU.

And she added: “We don’t want to stand in the way of that. Indeed we want to be your strongest friend and partner as the EU and the UK thrive side by side.”

Mrs May arrived in a Maserati limousine for her speech at the Santa Maria Novella church in central Florence, which was delivered in front of a backdrop reading “Shared history. Shared challenges. Shared future.”

Among her audience in the Renaissance basilica were Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson, Chancellor Philip Hammond and Brexit Secretary David Davis, but no leaders of the 27 remaining EU states.

Her landmark speech came as the latest opinion poll suggested a majority of Britons now back staying in the European Union - with 52% in favour of remaining part of the bloc. A group of British expats mounted a protest against Brexit outside the church.

