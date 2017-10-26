Theresa May earning £10,000 a year from central London flat

Have your say

Prime Minister Theresa May is earning more than £10,000 a year from renting a central London flat.

The income from the property, jointly owned with her husband Philip, has been declared in the House of Commons register of members’ financial interests.

The flat has been rented out since August 19, according to parliamentary records.

The register states the property is worth more than £100,000 and brings in a rental income of more than £10,000 a year.

The PM’s register has previously detailed discount cards for fashion brands Amanda Wakeley, Russell and Bromley, and LK Bennett.

The rental return is relatively modest.

One-bedroom flats in zone one in one of the priciest cities in the world for proprty can easily fetch more than £2000 a month.

