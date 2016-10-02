Theresa May: ‘divisive nationalists’ will not weaken the UK

Prime Minister Theresa May has insisted there will be “no opt-out from Brexit” for any of the four nations of the UK.

In a speech to the Conservative conference in Birmingham, Ms May said she would not allow “divisive nationalists” to use Brexit to undermine the strength of the Union. Adding she would “consult and work” with devolved executives in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland during the course of the two-year Brexit talks.

But the Conservative leader said it was for the UK Government alone to carry out the negotiations and made it clear there will be no special deals for different parts of the country.

Mrs May said: “The negotiations between the United Kingdom and the European Union are the responsibility of the Government and nobody else.

“I have already said that we will consult and work with the devolved administrations for Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland, because we want Brexit to work in the interests of the whole country. And we will do the same with business and municipal leaders across the land.

“But the job of negotiating our new relationship is the job of the Government. Because we voted in the referendum as one United Kingdom, we will negotiate as one United Kingdom, and we will leave the European Union as one United Kingdom.

“There is no opt-out from Brexit. And I will never allow divisive nationalists to undermine the precious union between the four nations of our United Kingdom.”

Scottish First Minister Nicola Sturgeon responded in a tweet: “PM going out of her way to say Scotland’s voice and interests don’t matter. Strange approach from someone who wants to keep UK together.”

