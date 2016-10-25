Then and now: Five vanishing castles of Scotland

From their once mighty pasts, many of Scotland’s castles now lie damp, empty and ruined.

For hundreds of years they symbolised wealth and power but fading fortunes, changed times - and sometimes bad marriages and even a lightning bolt - have left the residences mere crumbling relics of a lost age.

Here we look at five Scottish castles now shadows of their past - and the race against time they often face to secure their future.

’Like’ The Scotsman on Facebook for regular updates

DOWNLOAD THE SCOTSMAN APP ON ITUNES OR GOOGLE PLAY