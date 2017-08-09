The worst reviews at the Edinburgh Festival so far

It’s never easy going on stage in front of people, and one would imagine that the pressure is even greater if the people you go in front of are critics.

However, with the positives around the Edinburgh Festival, every year despite the amazing performances, there are a few that slip below the high standards set by others.

Of course, the beauty of the wide ranging shows at the Festival is that there’s something for everyone, but not everything is as well received by critics as others.

While all of these reviews are subjective, we take a look at some of the worst rated shows at the Festival so far.

Curse of the Mummy

While there is something to be said for being inventive at the Festival, it doesn’t always pay off, and it appears that this is the issue for Curse of the Mummy. Rory Ford describes the show as ‘A pastiche of Mummy and Indiana Jones movies that may prove acceptable for undemanding kids. 2/5

Patrick Turpin: Itty Bitty Little Titty Piece

If a comedy performance isn’t to your taste then there really is no coming back, and Kate Copstick even admitted that she tried very hard to like the show, but struggled to find a positive. In a show which includes Patrick Turpin showing his bottom, she writes “The best thing in the show is the d**k-pic he shows us on his phone. The star is for it.” Talk about holding nothing back. 1/5

Hari Sriskantha: Clown Atlas

Technical hitches and nerves are forgivable, but a comic apparently not knowing the show is not according to Kate Copstick. Her review of Clown Atlas holds nothing back deeming that Hari Sriskantha “is labouring under another illusion: that he has an hour worth sitting through.” Ouch. 2/5

George Edd: DIY Chef

A warning to all artists, Martin Gray has no time for pubs, well if this review is anything to go by. While he praises the idea behind the show, there’s something tedious about watching cooking unfold according to the reviewer, and in this the review the venue doesn’t help. Gray writes: “The Sportsman’s Bar venue is so stiflingly hot he could’ve just poached that egg on the floor.” 2/5

Amy 25, Almost Cool

It would appear that Fiona Shepherd does not think Amy is Cool. Calling it a ‘thin sketch of two friends meeting up’ it plays like a mediocre episode ‘of a US sitcom about urban millennials’ according to our reviewer. It’s also not helped by one of the characters being a ‘smartypants’ Tell it like it is Fiona! 1/5

Leere Zeit: Idle Time

Fair play to a company that opts to perform a sci-fi play all in German dialogue, but you can see why some critics may not be overly keen... While there is a brief explanation of what’s going on and Sally Stott even admits that ‘you don’t need words to know what going on’ when it comes to a sci-fi story, a little bit of help goes a long way. 2/5

Alan, We Think You Should Get a Dog

Alan should not get a dog if this 2 star review is anything to go by for this mundane show that suddenly switches to dark melodrama in what Fiona Shepherd deems a clunky conclusion. Seems like the audience have been led along the path on this one if the review is anything to go by (and no, not on a walk) 2/5

Gathering Dust

Manic cagey characters impact this show and while it is impressive in a way, it falls short of a strong recommendation from Niki Boyle. With some decent performances (bar some patchy accents) the lack of characterisation and a lack of narrative progression holds this play back. 2/5

Little Boy

A complex story with a complex lead up to the main events doesn’t help this production according to David Pollocl. Monologues aren’t delivered but rather “one-sided conversations in which we must guess the responses; it’s an unwieldy way to follow a narrative.” A one sided review? Perhaps, but either way, 2/5 for this stage show.