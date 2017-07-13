The truth is out there: A history of Edinburgh’s UFO hotspot

The area around Edinburgh has more reported UFO sightings than anywhere else on earth.

I was born into a family originally from Gorebridge, the ‘hotspot’ of alien activity in Scotland today.

With a mother who passed on to me at an early age her knowledge of the Scottish psychic tradition of ‘second sight’, I had a natural attraction to the subject – beginning with the supernatural, but moving very quickly on to the entities of alien encounters.

Since the 1980s I have been researching UFOs, conspiracies and the paranormal, documenting my own observations and conclusions – some of which are controversial.

The Robert Taylor Incident

In Central Scotland, the skies always seem to be busy, and not just with the landing lights of jets on their way into our airports.

To quote one Falkirk Triangle alien abductee, G Wood, who was lifted from his car on the A70 road in 1992:

“They’re here and they’re [still] coming here.”

Modern tales of UFO close encounters in Scotland really begin with the so-called Robert Taylor Incident, which took place in 1979 at Dechmont Woods, near Livingston.

Later recorded by the police as a criminal assault by an unknown or alien entity, Robert Taylor, a local forester, was accosted at night by a UFO as it was scouting over his area of the wood.

According to Taylor, he saw a large flying dome hovering above the forest floor. He then smelled a foul odour, and smaller spheres began dragging him towards the larger dome, before he lost consciousness.

Several similar incidents were to follow in this central region of Scotland, stretching from Stirling to Falkirk and back to the southern fringes of Edinburgh. The area has since become known as ‘The Falkirk Triangle’.

The folklore of Gorebridge

Gorebridge is a small, ex-coal mining town about 15 miles south of Edinburgh.

My family originally comes from this area, and like so many others, its men had been miners.

Drafted to fight in both world wars, they returned to a community undergoing change.

For, in amongst the hustle and bustle of these human affairs and operating the deepest mines in Scotland, there had also been a long-simmering, non-human agenda of secret meetings and whispered stories of the ‘others’ amongst us.

This excerpt from poem The Ballad of the Gore, dating back to 1916, alludes to the supernatural ‘auld races’.

“… Proud Arniston; in ‘fairs o’ state

for ages Laird and son

Soldiers, Lawyers, Statesmen great

richt sterlin’ work has done,

Wae on the day shouldt frae’t be gone

The auld race o’ Dundas;

May that ne’er be, but lang there reign

its Leddy and its Lass ….”

The Gorebridge story with its ‘auld races’ started within stone-lined tunnel networks, allegedly linking archaic stone circles and underground cities.

These faerie stories have been woven together into a rich tapestry of local folklore by local collectors, such as Mary Macleod Banks in the 1930s.

But the Edinburgh area doesn’t just have a historic link to folklore and the supernatural – incidents are still happening to this day.

Alien encounters in Scotland

Gorebridge, today, continues to display all the hallmarks of an active alien presence and occupation zone.

Many of the encounters there can only be described as intimidating or surreal, which Dr J A Hynek (the father of Ufology) characterised in his 1978 speech to the UN as ‘high strangeness’, an extreme ‘oddness’, symptomatic of alien encounters.

The Gorebridge ‘camp’ is the site of what is believed to be an operational alien base near an abandoned mine, and nearby is Dalhousie Castle, the location of a well-documented alien abduction.

Both historically and more recently, there have been regular UFO sightings above and over the area of an extensive cavern system that also takes in Rosslyn to the west, and Gifford and Goblin Halls to the east.

Reports from this area have spoken of:

– observing/filming massive low-level ships, many shapes and sizes

– alien use of small glowing UAVs which can vanish

– seeing operational stargates near the cavern systems

– time slip

– harassment and interception from Men in Black-

– over-flying ships and 40 spherical, black drones above Barleyknowe Road at rooftop height

– black choppers, under 200 feet

– cattle mutilations on film

– lights at the old mine

– alien materialisation

– greys and alien equipment photographed in the woods

– holographic shape-changing hardware that mimics military vehicles and aircraft

These incidents are still on-going in east-central Scotland, including the capital itself, which adds greatly to the lore of ancient secrets being enacted today before our cameras and our eyes.

• Andrew Hennessy is an experienced ufologist and folklorist.

His company, Stargate Edinburgh Tours, gives an insight into unexplained phenomena around Edinburgh through bespoke guided tours – stargateedinburgh.com