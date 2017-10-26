The Pope meets Church of Scotland Moderator at the Vatican

Have your say

Pope Francis has exchanged gifts with Rev. Dr. Derek Browning, Moderator of the Church of Scotland.

The meeting took place at the Vatican as Pope Francis praised the cooperation between the Catholic Church and the Church of Scotland.

The Pope prayed for “the great gift of being able to live this year in true fraternity, no longer as adversaries, after long centuries of estrangement and conflict”.

Pope Francis recalled that their meeting was taking place during the fifth centenary of the Reformation.