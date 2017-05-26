The drinks company providing the perfect excuse for a work-free Bank Holiday weekend

A drinks company have come up with an ingenious idea to help people bunk off work and make the most of their Bank Holiday weekend.

Magners Irish Cider will open a hotline on Saturday from 6am to noon, allowing people to have the company phone up bosses and make up excuses on their behalf as to why they won’t be attending work.

There’ll be no need to have to muffle your voice as if you have come down with a cold or try and persuade a friend or relative to do so, Magners have it covered. They will take the names and numbers of your superiors and give them a reason, including “the dog at his shoes” or “her toe’s trapped in the bath tap”.

Paul Condron of Magners said: “Summer’s not long enough at the best of times – but this year it’s officially two days shorter than the year before, so we can’t afford to waste a moment of it.

“It takes the stress out of putting in that phone call yourself – but we can’t guarantee that your boss will be happy when you go back to work on Tuesday.”

The Seize the Summer hotline – 07956635876 – is open from 6am until noon.