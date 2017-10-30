The conflicting accounts behind historic Royal Navy mission

T riumphant crowings in Britain about how Bletchley Park was able to break the German Enigma code during the Second World War frequently give all the credit to codebreaker Alan Turing. So many readers will be surprised to learn that he could not read any messages without assistance from the Royal Navy.

The Enigma machine was not used by German U-boat commanders to actually send their messages. It transformed what they wrote into nonsense, and it was this that was transmitted over the air waves using normal Morse code. British intercept stations could hear these signals, but because they were encoded, they were none the wiser about what was said. At the beginning of the war, the codebreakers were unable to assist them.

The Royal Navy was ordered to break the deadlock, and it did not disappoint. During 1940 and the first seven months of 1941 it seized a string of German vessels on the high seas along with their Enigma codebooks. It was only after seeing them that Turing was able to devise a way to break the code.

But there was a catch. Every time the convoys of Allied ships carrying food and weapons to Britain across the Atlantic exploited the intelligence derived from Enigma messages, by for example evading the lines of U-boats lying in wait for them, there was a danger that the German high command would smell a rat. That is exactly what happened, and on 1 February 1942 the Bletchley Park codebreakers were blinded when an alteration was made to the Enigma machines being used by U-boats in the Mediterranean and the Atlantic.

U-boat telegraphists were instructed to insert a fourth rotor into their Enigma machines after that date whereas previously they had only used three.

This simple act was to have devastating consequences for Allied shipping. Whereas prior to that change, the ability of the forewarned convoys to evade the Nazi ‘wolf packs’ had restricted the number of ships sunk to manageable levels, afterwards hundreds of thousands of tons of shipping were sunk each month. There was a growing fear that Britain might be starved into submission.

This terrifying trend was only halted after a Scottish officer and an able seaman climbed inside the German U-boat U-559 on 30 October 1942, and seized some of her codebooks. It is the 75th anniversary of this game changing capture celebrated today.

But the celebrations will be muted, particularly in Scotland’s National War Museum in Edinburgh Castle, which now holds the George Crosses awarded posthumously to the two British sailors whose lives were lost during the operation. One of the sailors who died was 1st Lieutenant Tony Fasson, the 29-year-old Scottish officer who was in charge of the party which boarded the submarine.

There are competing claims about how two British sailors’ lives came to be lost.

On the one hand there are those who support the official line contained in the report of the incident filed in London’s National Archives. According to the official version, when on 30 October 1942, the U- 559 was depth charged to the surface on the convoy route from Port Said, Egypt to Haifa, Palestine, the British destroyer’s 35 year old Lt-Commander Mark Thornton mounted an orderly snatch operation: he took his destroyer, HMS Petard, alongside the U-boat so that his men could jump onto the German vessel. Then he had an officer standing on the U-boat conning tower monitoring the safety of the men who had climbed down into the U-boat’s control room. When the U-boat began to sink, the officer shouted to the men inside to come up, and the only reason they drowned was because they failed to react to his command quickly enough.

On the other hand there are those who question whether the official report covered up the true facts, in the process exculpating the destroyer’s skipper.

They do not for example remember the Petard going alongside the U-boat. They subscribe to the romantic legend – mentioned in Bletchley Park’s permanent exhibit commemorating the capture. It describes how the two men who died, Lieutenant Tony Fasson and the 22-year-old Able Seaman Colin Grazier, followed by the 16-year-old survivor, canteen assistant Tommy Brown, stripped off their clothes, and dived into the sea so that they could swim across to the U-boat.

Nor do these conspiracy theorists recall seeing any officer on the conning tower monitoring the safety of the operation. Finally they say no warning was given to the men inside the U-boat that the U-boat had sunk dangerously low in the water until it was too late.

Given that the raid was conducted under the watchful eyes of Petard’s gung-ho commander, who was obsessed with the idea of capturing enemy codebooks, there are some grounds for believing that he may have brainwashed his men into believing they must recover the codebooks even if that meant taking unjustifiable risks. That may have ending up benefiting the country. But it was tough on the men who died, and heartbreaking for their families.

Sheena d’Anyers Willis, Tony Fasson’s younger sister, told me she would never forget the terrible moment when she heard that her beloved brother had died. Even though we were talking more than 50 years after the incident, she blamed Thornton as bitterly as if the incident had only happened yesterday.

Shortly before the raid her brother had told her parents that he hated working under Thornton who was a domineering, inconsiderate bully. Fasson had done everything he could to soften the effect this had on his men, but eventually he decided he could take no more, and had applied to leave the ship.

The Admiralty had responded by offering him the chance to command his own warship, only for Thornton to reject the offer on his behalf. He was to remain tied to the commander who Sheena Willis subsequently compared to the impossible Captain Queeg in Herman Wouk’s novel The Caine Mutiny.

There was certainly nothing restrained about Petard’s Lt Commander Mark Thornton. A thick set, stocky man with a huge head set on powerful shoulders and the pugilistic features of a boxer, the seeds of his fearsome reputation were sown on his very first day as the commander on the Petard. He told his assembled crew that his war experience to date had proved that his methods made him indestructible, and that while he was their leader, they must also adopt them too.

He backed up his promise to protect them by introducing training methods which, while effective, might have been described today as cruelty. His understandable obsession was that his men should always be on the look out for submarines. He would frequently climb above the ship’s crow’s nest, and strap himself to the mast so that he could lead by example. Heaven help anyone whom he spotted not keeping a lookout as they walked around on the deck below: they would be pelted with pebbles, pieces of chalk and sometimes even with teacups.

On one occasion he let a fire cracker off in the men’s sleeping quarters, and then had a fire hose turned on his men as they rushed from their hammocks to their action stations. On another occasion, he ordered his officers to climb out of a wardroom porthole during a gale so that they could swim around the stern of the ship and climb in through a porthole on the other side of the room. His order was only countermanded after a senior officer, backed by Fasson, refused to obey his instructions on the ground that compliance would be tantamount to committing suicide.

The wardroom chef collapsed and died during one simulated exercise. His corpse was thrown into the sea. It was a miracle other men were not washed overboard whenever he left harbour. He would turn the ship into the waves with such ferocity, the waves would completely cover the men dealing with securing the anchor who had to hang on for dear life.

Such behaviour led some to wonder whether Thornton was mad, a view which was strengthened by his habit of getting up during meals and pummelling the bulkhead with his fists, shouting: “I must have action with the enemy now!” He was certainly eccentric. When he was seen firing a Lewis gun at a flock of gannets, he shouted to his men that he could not bear the sight of the murderous birds who were robbing the sea of its fish. He later horrified his crew by firing the same gun into a group of surrendering Italians on another submarine his ship’s depth charging had brought to the surface.

It is no surprise to find that, drilled as they were by such a bully within the suffocating confines of a ship from which there was no escape, a time would come when the officers and crew would go to almost any lengths to please him, or to get him off their backs.

That moment arrived at 10.30pm on 30 October 1942 when, following a tip off from the pilot of a British plane who had been flying over the Mediterranean, and a ten hour search for the submerged U-boat, punctuated by the dropping of numerous patterns of depth charges by Petard and four other destroyers, the Petard’s crew heard the sound of the damaged U-boat blowing its tanks, as she had to in order to surface. When the Petard’s spotlights were switched on, her crew saw for the first time the welcome sight of a conning tower attached to a U-boat which was wallowing helplessly in the water.

Thornton’s well thought out plan was to terrorize the U-boat crew into submission by firing at their vessel in the hope they would jump into the sea, leaving behind their codebooks. By the time the boarding party reached the submarine, the only Germans on board were dead.

An unsigned report, which is said to have been made by Tommy Brown, gives some insight into what was going on inside the U-boat:

“The lights were out. The First Lieutenant (Fasson) had a torch. The water was not very high, but rising gradually all the time. First Lieutenant was down there with a machine gun which he was using to smash open cabinets in the Commanding Officer’s cabin. He then tried some keys which were hanging behind the door and opened a drawer, taking out some confidential books which he gave me. After finding more books in cabinets I took another lot up (he was describing his second descent inside the U-boat).

Brown went down into the U-boat again. “The water was getting deeper and I told First Lieutenant they were all shouting on deck. He gave me some more books from the cabin. I took these up on deck.

First Lieutenant appeared at the bottom of the hatch. I shouted: ‘You had better come up’ twice, and they had just started up when the submarine started to sink very quickly.” It was only then that Brown leapt into the sea.

Gordon Connell, the junior officer in the whaler, later wrote: “We yelled the names of our shipmates. Only Tommy responded, his head bobbing up almost alongside the sea-boat.” He was pulled dripping wet into the whaler and he and the all-important codebooks were rowed back to the Petard.

They were taken with the German prisoners to Haifa and eventually ended up in the hands of Alan Turing’s codebreakers at Bletchley Park.

The updated paperback edition of Hugh Sebag-Montefiore’s Enigma: The Battle For The Code, containing new material, is out now, published by Orion’s Weidenfeld & Nicolson at £9.99. The paperback of his book on the Battle of the Somme will be published by Penguin at £9.99 on Thursday