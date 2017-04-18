The cheapest homes for sale in Scotland today

15 Scottish homes for less that £40,000, and the cheapest is £9,000

Owning property may not be as difficult as it seems, especially at these prices.

Under £12,000

Embrace island living with this one-bedroom flat in Rothesay, Isle of Bute. With a guide price of £9,000 and a home report of £20,000, this is a bargain for anyone looking for a holiday home, place to retire or holiday let.

If a traditional red sandstone, within travelling distance of Glasgow for less than £12,000 seems too good to be true then think again. This one-bedroom flat on Wallace Street, Port Glasgow is on the market for offers over £9,000. Ideal for a rental opportunities, it will be perfect for budding property developers.

Act quickly to snap up this ground floor, one-bedroom flat in Ibrox Street, Glasgow. If the guide price of £10,000 doesn’t stir an interest then the potential rental yield of 45% surely will. All the flat requires is some TLC as it includes UPVC double glazing, space for a fitted kitchen and mains gas and electricity supplies.

Under £25,000

Relocate to the coast thanks to this bargain buy of a one-bedroom flat in Arbroath. The guide price of £20,000 and the need for minimum modernisation, means that this flat is great for first time buyers or those looking for a cheaper way into the rental market.

With offers over £24,000, this spacious one-bedroom flat in Dundee is close to transport links and local schools, meaning that it is definitely worth a viewing.

Invest in an excellent rental opportunity with this one-bedroom flat in Hawick. The guide price of £16,000 will appeal to builders and investors as the market history shows past sales from £69,000. With transports links to both the south and north, this property is bound to sell quickly.

Developers will be interested in the chance to expand their portfolio with this traditional three-bedroom flat for sale in Kilmarnock. With a guide price of £23,000, the property benefits from its close proximity to the town centre, an extended attic space, gas central heating and a well maintained communal garden.

This spacious, top floor one-bedroom flat in Silverburn, Glasgow has an attractive guide price of £17,000. Perfect as an investment for rental, or for parents looking to buy for university accommodation, the location means that an annual rental potential stands at around £3,300 per annum. The flat is within walking distance of Silverburn Shopping Centre, and close to transport links into Glasgow city and universities.

Why not move to a historical country house for as little as £20,000? This two-bedroom flat, which is part of Dunragit House in Stranraer, boasts a balcony, communal garden, off-street parking and original features such as the grand fireplace in the living room.

Under £35,000

First time buyers or investors should take a look at this one-bedroom flat in Hamilton. With a guide price of £29,000, the rental yield could be as much as £4,200 per annum. The flat is close to local schools and the main motorways into Glasgow and beyond.

This traditional one-bedroom flat in Paisley is ideal for first time investors as not only is the guide price just £28,000, the current tenant wishes to stay on and has been in the flat for over 7 years. The location is ideal for those who wish to buy for themselves, with Canal Street station just a 5 minute walk away.

The guide price of £28,000 for the one-bedroom tenement flat in Glasgow’s Middleton Street is an excellent buy due to the high demand for rental properties in the area, which benefits from transport links throughout Glasgow via the Subway, motorway and bus routes. There is also on-street parking available.

Under £40,000

Enjoy the benefits of the country and seaside but within commuting distance of Edinburgh and Dundee with this traditional one-bedroom flat for sale in Kirkcaldy, Fife. With offers over £39,950 and a location near the town centre, Ravenscraig Park and rail station, it is perfectly placed for first time buyers.

If a city flat with original features, ample storage, electric heating and double glazing ticks your boxes then check out this two-bedroom flat for sale in Dundee. The guide price of £38,000 makes it an excellent opportunity for rental or for those looking to downsize yet still enjoy city life.

Own your own house with this two-bedroom, detached home in Kennoway, Fife. The property is close to local shops, the primary school and within driving distance to the coastal towns and villages. With offers over £39,950, it is worth a look for buyers wanting to move into a bigger accommodation.

